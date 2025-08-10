Police: Teen girl shot, killed Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a female juvenile teen died in a shooting Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said first responders received a shooting call around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Norton Avenue.

The first officers who arrived on the scene found a female juvenile teen inside a house suffering from injuries from a shooting.

Medical personnel declared the teen deceased a short time later at an area hospital.

Detectives believe the bullets that struck the teen came from outside the home.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

