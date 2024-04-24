Police: Thieves steal $150K of copper from Roeland Park work site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Roeland Park Police Department is searching for copper thieves, who reportedly stole about $150,000 worth of copper from a substation.

Police Chief John Morris says thieves went into a closed and fenced area at the substation on Roe Boulevard between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, April 19 or early in the morning on April 20.

The suspects cut a lock on a trailer and made off with 21 spools of copper wire.

Police are working to look at surveillance video of a possible suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Roeland Park Police Department.

