Police: Victim found dead after altercation Sunday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died early Sunday night following an altercation in Kansas City, Missouri.
Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, officers received a call regarding a stabbing near a residence in the area of E. 29th Street and Prospect Avenue.
When officers arrived, they located the victim and called for paramedics, who pronounced the victim deceased.
A police spokesperson told KSHB 41 News police were still investigating the exact nature of death.
No suspect information was immediately available.
