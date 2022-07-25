Police: Victim found dead after altercation Sunday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died early Sunday night following an altercation in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, officers received a call regarding a stabbing near a residence in the area of E. 29th Street and Prospect Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the victim and called for paramedics, who pronounced the victim deceased.

A police spokesperson told KSHB 41 News police were still investigating the exact nature of death.

No suspect information was immediately available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .