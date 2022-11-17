Police: Woman found dead in Independence apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are hoping the public can help generate leads after a woman was found dead inside of an apartment Wednesday night.

A police spokesperson said officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 16900 block of E. Larkspur Lane.

Residents near the apartment complex reported hearing shots fired in a particular apartment unit.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

