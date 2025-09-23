Bomb threat found to be false Monday at the University of Kansas Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said a bomb threat proved false Monday night at the entrance to the emergency room at the University of Kansas Hospital.

A news release from the police department stated their officers were sent at 6:36 p.m. to the emergency room of the hospital at 3901 Rainbow Boulevard to help University of Kansas Medical Center police with a bomb threat.

A person came to the emergency room with what they said was an explosive device, according to the police department news release.

The KCK Police Department's Bomb Unit came to the hospital and found the device was not explosive, the news release stated.

No word on whether anyone was arrested.

No reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

