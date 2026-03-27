Potential threat at Andrew County school deemed ‘not credible’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An increased police presence will be in place Friday and Monday at Savannah High School in Andrew County after a reported potential threat.

The Savannah R-III School District said the increased patrols are out of an abundance of caution after an investigation determined “the information is not credible,” per a statement from the district.

After becoming aware of a rumored threat at the high school, school administrators and the school resource officer promptly contacted local law enforcement.

“We have strong safety protocols in place and will continue to monitor the situation closely while working in partnership with local law enforcement to address any concerns that arise,” school administration said in a statement.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office and the Savannah Police Department are working to address and investigate the situation along with school administration.

“The safety of our students, staff and community is our highest priority,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “We take all threats, whether made in person or on social media, very seriously and will thoroughly investigate each one. We are committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone.”

The sheriff’s office asked for continued cooperation from the public and reminded residents to report things immediately if they see or hear something.

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