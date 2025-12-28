Potentially impaired driver runs red light Saturday in Independence, killing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence say a woman died Saturday night when a potentially-impaired driver ran a red light, crashing into the car the woman was riding in.

A police spokesperson said around 9:18 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was going west on Kentucky Road and ran the red light at the intersection of Missouri Highway 291.

The Silverado crashed into a northbound 2010 Ford Ranger, sending both vehicles into the southbound lanes of 291.

A passenger in the Ford Ranger, identified as 36-year-old Jennifer Jensen, of Kansas City, Missouri, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Two other occupants of the Ford were seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Silverado was also hospitalized with serious injuries. Police are investigating if alcohol played a role in the crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours before reopening around 2 a.m.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.