Pregnant woman struck by gunfire while driving Saturday in Sugar Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pregnant woman was critically injured after she was struck by gunfire while driving Saturday afternoon in Sugar Creek.

Around 4:30 p.m., police in Sugar Creek responded to the area of Kentucky Road and Sterling Avenue on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle where a man was applying pressure to the upper thigh area of his wife, who had been shot while driving a Chevrolet SUV west on Kentucky Road.

As officers helped the woman, the woman’s husband pointed out the suspect, who was located in a vehicle a short distance away.

As officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect, later identified as Jermaine Hall, fled from police, crashing through the gates at the Buckeye Fuel Depot.

Hall eventually stopped next to a semi-truck and attempted to enter the cab through the passenger side door. The driver of the semi-truck told police he grabbed his handgun and fired two “warning” shots in Hall’s direction. Hall was not struck.

Hall then walked over to the driver’s side of the cab in an attempt to gain entry when he was taken into custody by police.

The woman who was shot remained hospitalized Sunday. The status of the fetus was unclear.

While processing the shooting scene, officers recovered three semi-automatic handguns and 26 spent shell casings. Officers also discovered 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 94 grams of marijuana, 1.88 grams of cocaine, a handgun light/laser and drug paraphernalia in Hall’s car.

On Sunday, Hall was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a motor vehicle, armed criminal action, and aggravated fleeing a stop or detention. Hall remains in custody on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

