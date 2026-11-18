KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City nonprofit leader faces federal charges for engaging in sexual conduct with minors, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

A grand jury returned the indictment against 53-year-old Abraham Jaipaul Papabathini, the president of Rescuing Lives.

Prosecutors allege Papabathini traveled to India numerous times between 2022 and 2024 and "engaged in criminal sexual acts with minors aged 14-17."

According to its website, Rescuing Lives solicits donations to help "rescue children and widows from the streets and slums of India and bring them to secure families."

Prosecutors say the organization operates a school in Visakhapatnam, India and an orphanage for children ages 5 to 16 in Chillakallu, India.

Now, FBI investigators are "interested in speaking to anyone with information about Papabathini engaging or attempting to engage in inappropriate sexual conduct, regardless of the age of the persons involved, and regardless of when and where the events took place," prosecutors wrote.

The FBI has created a dedicated web page for members of the public to submit tips on fbi.gov/seekinginfopapabathini.

In the meantime, a federal judge has ordered that Papabathini remain detained pending the outcome of the case.

Prosecutors note the case against Papabathini was brought about as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the sexual exploitation of children launched by the Department of Justice in 2006.

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