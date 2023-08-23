Prolonged standoff in Lawrence results in 63-year-old Wichita man taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 63-year-old Lawrence man, Kevin L. Harris, who was wanted for a homicide in Wichita, was taken into custody in Lawrence after a prolonged standoff ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, the Lawrence Police Department was notified of a suspect believed to be inside an apartment in the 1400 block of Bristol Terrace.

The department surrounded the apartment and the crisis response negotiators and the crisis response team was activated.

The crisis negotiators made contact with those who were inside the apartment and confirmed Harris was there.

It became clear to officials that Harris was not going to exit the apartment and he was believed to be armed, so officials evacuated the apartment building.

After hours of negotiation, officials convinced Harris to let a female leave the apartment unit.

It wasn't until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that Harris exited the apartment and peacefully surrendered to police.

Harris was turned over to investigators with the Wichita Police Department and will be transported back.

No injuries were reported in the standoff.

