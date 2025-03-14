Prosecutors allege Belton woman suspect in 19 burglaries since 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Belton, Missouri, woman is facing felony burglary charges in connection to two incidents earlier this year, though prosecutors say the woman’s criminal history involves nearly 20 such reports.

On Thursday, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson filed the charges against Tajala Jones in connection with two burglaries.

Court documents filed in support of the charges allege Jones stole $67.93 worth of merchandise on Jan. 21, 2025 from a business located in Kansas City, Missouri. Jones also allegedly stole $196.90 from a business on Feb. 20, 2025.

The documents allege Jones has been identified as a subject/suspect in 19 business burglaries in KCMO between December 2019 and February 2025.

The documents also detail Jones’ criminal history, which include a variety of robbery, burglary, shoplifting and theft charges on both sides of the state line.

The prosecutor cited the expanded Crime Strategies Unit for helping to bring charges in the case.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan reported on the expanded unit on Monday. You can watch his report in the video player below.

'Connect the dots': Jackson County prosecutor expands Crime Strategies Unit

“To those with extensive criminal history, we are watching, we are connecting the dots, and we are working with law enforcement to build strong cases,” Johnson said in a release Friday. “If you choose to continue engaging in criminal behavior, you will be charged to the fullest extent of the law to reflect your pattern of crimes.”

The case against Jones had not yet been posted in the state’s online records system. It was unclear if Jones has been arrested on the charges. Details surrounding information about her bond and court information were similarly unavailable Friday.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.