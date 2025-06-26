Prosecutors filed amended complaint accusing 2 men of murder in drug overdose deaths of 3 men

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Prosecutor's Office filed amended charges that accuse two men of second-degree murder in the drug overdose deaths of three men in January 2024 at a Northland house.

Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson already faced three charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of a controlled substance.

Willis and Carson are accused of the deaths of Clayton McGeeney, 36, David Harrington, 37, and Ricky Johnson, 38.

A witness told police that she went to the house on Jan. 9 in the 5200 block of Northwest 83rd Terrace to look for McGeeney.

She could not get anyone to come to the front door, so she managed to get into the house through a basement window.

The woman found a body on the back patio of the house and notified police.

McGeeney, Harrington, and Johnson were found in the backyard.

Police later went inside the house and found a plastic bag with a white powdery substance in the top drawer of a table. They also found a plastic bag with white residue on the entertainment center in the living room, according to a court document.

The three men went to the house on Jan. 7 to watch the Chiefs-Dolphins game.

Autopsies on the three men revealed they died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity, according to a court document.

Willis and Carson are scheduled to be back in court on July 24 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

Carson is also in court on June 27 for a bond modification hearing.

—