Man charged in alleged rape at the University of Kansas Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a rape that allegedly happened at the University of Kansas Hospital.

The suspect is a Raymore man who is currently at the Wyandotte county jail.

Prosecutors have charged Joshua Johnson, 35, with a single count of rape.

The charge stems from an investigation led by the University of Kansas Medical Center Police Department.

According to their crime log, the alleged attack took place back in mid-November at the hospital’s emergency room.

Court records show the Wyandotte District Attorney’s office filed their case against Johnson on Dec. 14.

In the complaint, prosecutors stated the alleged victim was “physically powerless”.

On Tuesday, law enforcement arrested Johnson at his home in Raymore. The next day, he appeared in front of a Wyandotte County judge.

The case is still listed as active in the police department’s crime log.

In a statement, University of Kansas Health System spokesperson Jill Chadwick wrote:

“We take these allegations seriously. This individual is not an employee. Out of respect for the legal process, we are unable to provide additional information. However, we are working closely with authorities as well as reviewing our internal processes and procedures."

Johnson goes back to court on Tuesday. He’s being held on a $200,000 bond.

---