KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raymore man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday evening in Cass County.

Jeffrey L. Cox was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala just before 7 p.m. Friday on northbound Interstate 49.

At the 164 mile marker of I-49, Cox a medical emergency took place, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Impala traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Cox was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MSHP is investigating the collision.

