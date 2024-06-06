Raytown High School increases security Thursday after social media threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Safety officials increased their security presence at Raytown High School Thursday due to a social media threat that the district does not believe is credible.

Principal Andrew McCarthy informed Raytown High School families in a letter that a student allegedly made the threat.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our first and most important priority," McCarthy said.

Raytown Quality Schools administrators and the Raytown Police Department investigated the threat and determined that it is not believed to be credible.

Out of "an abundance of caution" there will be increased security at the high school Thursday, McCarthy shared.

"I am proud that we have an environment where students and parents report anything that might be suspicious," he said. "This helps us keep our school a safe environment to learn and work."

McCarthy also informed Raytown High School families that students may not bring weapons of any kind to school, should use social media in a safely and responsibly and to report any threats or safety concerns to school staff members.

"Please rest assured that we will continue to be vigilant in providing a safe environment for our students and staff," McCarthy concluded the letter. "I also want to thank our community for their proactive measures in assuring we have a safe school."

