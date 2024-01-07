Raytown man faces 1st-degree assault charge after allegedly placing explosive device near officer on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, man faces felony charges after allegedly placing an explosive device near a law enforcement officer on Friday, according to a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

John J. Horton faces two charges: assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of an explosive weapon.

On Jan. 5, the police officer was sitting in his vehicle when Horton made contact with the officer. The two held a conversation until Horton allegedly placed a "cylinder-like object" on the bumper of the officer's vehicle, per the press release.

Horton allgedly acknowledged the object was a bomb before backing away from the vehicle. Horton was then taken into custody, according to the release.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Bomb Squad Unit confirmed the object, which was wrapped in plastic and had a visible red fuse, was a viable explosive. The bomb squad unit defused the explosive, per the release.

