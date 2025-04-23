Raytown man pleads guilty to possessing, transferring 2 machine gun conversion devices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Darrius Harris, also known as "D" and "D2," pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, to possessing and transferring two machine gun conversion devices.

Harris, 22, sold a silver, Glock-style switch to an undercover agent on Oct. 30, 2023, for $350, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City, Missouri.

Less than a month later, Harris sold a Glock 9mm handgun, a Glock-type switch, an extended magazine and 23 rounds of ammunition to an undercover agent for $960.

His brother, Demetrius Harris, also known as Meech, pleaded guilty on April 1 to one count of illegally possessing machine guns, according to the news release.

Demetrius Harris is waiting to be sentenced.

"Machine gun conversion devices, also known as 'switches' or 'auto sears,' are used to convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns that fire multiple shots automatically through a single pull of the trigger, enabling more rapid and often less accurate gunfire," the release stated.

Even if they aren't attached to a firearm, the devices constitute machine guns under federal law.

