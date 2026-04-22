Raytown Police Department issues Endangered Silver Advisory for 72-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 72-year-old woman with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Robbin Wright was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 6140 Raytown Road, Apt. 505, according to police.

She walked away without a cell phone, police said.

Wright is Black, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a blue shirt and black jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information about Wright should call 911.

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