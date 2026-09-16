Raytown police investigate fatal shooting of juvenile male near Raytown High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile male Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called just after 1:20 p.m. to 6024 Blue Ridge Boulevard, a Casey's gas station near Raytown High School.

Police said a juvenile male with a gunshot wound was transported to an area hospital. The victim later died.

No suspects are in custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

La'Nita Brooks/KSHB 41 Raytown Casey's

A spokesperson with the Raytown School District told KSHB 41 that an email was sent to Raytown High, Central Middle and Raytown Success Academy families about the increased police presence nearby.

Students and staff were asked to remain inside until the area had been cleared; students have since been dismissed.

"The safety and security of our students and staff remains our top priority," the note to families stated.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.