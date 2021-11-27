Raytown police investigating after woman shot on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Saturday.
According to police the shooting happened near the 8600 block of Utopia Drive at around 12:30 p.m.
The woman was transported to an area hospital but her condition wasn't immediately available.
No other information on the victim or a suspect was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.