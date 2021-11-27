Raytown police investigating after woman shot on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Saturday.

According to police the shooting happened near the 8600 block of Utopia Drive at around 12:30 p.m.

The woman was transported to an area hospital but her condition wasn't immediately available.

No other information on the victim or a suspect was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .