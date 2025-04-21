Raytown police investigating shooting early Sunday near bar parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning outside a bar.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to 7108 Ditzler Avenue on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they learned the incident took place outside near the parking lot of the business, Silver Fox.

Police said they were told two shooting victims, both adult males, were self-transported to area hospitals for treatment.

No one is in custody at this time, police said.

