Raytown shooting Monday leaves 1 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers were called to the 9900 block of 60th Street on reports of a male victim lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, crews made contact with the man and transported him to an area hospital.

Police report the victim is in critical condition, and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

