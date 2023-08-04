Raytown shooting victim dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man shot earlier this week in Raytown has died from his injuries.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, July 31, police were called to an area in the 9900 block of E. 60th Street on reports that a man had been shot several times.

The gunshot victim, later identified as Christian Rodriguez, was transported to a local hospital. Police announced Friday that Rodriguez, 26, died from his injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.