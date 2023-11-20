Watch Now
Raytown teen dies from injuries suffered in dog mauling, police say

Posted at 5:23 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 18:26:32-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown teen died from injuries suffered in a dog mauling last week, the Raytown Police Department said Monday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, officers responded to a home in the 9300 block of east 77 Street on reports of an unresponsive male.

There, officers located 15-year-old Makai Williams with severe injuries.

Williams was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to his injuries on Friday, Nov. 17.

An investigation found Williams' injuries were caused by a dog mauling, police said.

Two American Bully mixed breed dogs were impounded from the home.

No arrests were made, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

