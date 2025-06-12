Remains of missing Overland Park woman found in south-central Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The remains of an Overland Park woman reported missing in May have been located in Cowley County, Kansas, southeast of Wichita.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says they were searching Wednesday in an area of 333rd Road for Jerry McConnell.

The Overland Park Police Department had issued a silver alert for McConnell on May 17 and authorities have been attempting to locate McConnell ever since.

Three days later on May 20, McConnell’s 2009 Honda Accord was located in the 4000 block of 327th Road in Cowley County.

During the search Wednesday, deputies discovered McConnell’s remains about a mile away from where her abandoned vehicle had previously been found.

An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the identity of the remains.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all those who contributed time, resources and support in the effort to locate Jerry over the past three weeks,” Cowley County Sheriff’s deputies said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family during this difficult time.”

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.