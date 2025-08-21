Report: Gunfire entered Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s office in May 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report published Wednesday in the Kansas City Star reveals that gunfire struck Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s office in May 2024.

Star sports columnist Sam McDowell, citing sources, reported Reid was in his office early in the morning on May 4, 2024, at the team’s training facility at the Truman Sports Complex when bullets struck his office and two other locations at the facility.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation as an aggravated assault.

Two Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were instructed to respond to the Chiefs' training facility at 1 Arrowhead Drive on a report call.

A copy of the incident report states the aggravated assault happened at 12:15 a.m. on May 4, and the incident was reported to KCPD at 1:27 a.m.

Officers were told by overnight security that someone in the building had alerted them to hearing a noise and observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in a window, according to a police department spokesperson.

Detectives are waiting on forensic evidence gathered at the scene and are trying to determine where the bullet was fired from.

No one has been arrested or charged in the case.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the club and the NFL for comment. This story will be updated if comments are provided.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

