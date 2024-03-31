Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Report | Vehicle believed to be connected to Chiefs WR Rashee Rice involved in 'major' crash in Dallas

Investigators reportedly searching for Rice
Dolphins Chiefs Football
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Peter Aiken/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs up field after catching a pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Dolphins Chiefs Football
Posted at 8:31 AM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 09:31:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dallas Police Department is searching for Rashee Rice after a vehicle believed to be connected to the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was involved in a "major" collision, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The crash reportedly took place on North Central Expressway in Dallas around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear if anybody was injured in the collision.

The newspaper reports a vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be registered or leased to Rice.

While Rice's involvement in the crash is not known at this time, the Dallas Morning News reports that officers are searching for Rice as they conduct their investigation.

KSHB 41 News has contacted the Dallas Police Department and the Kansas City Chiefs for additional information. This story will be updated as additional information is available.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone