Report | Vehicle believed to be connected to Chiefs WR Rashee Rice involved in 'major' crash in Dallas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dallas Police Department is searching for Rashee Rice after a vehicle believed to be connected to the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was involved in a "major" collision, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The crash reportedly took place on North Central Expressway in Dallas around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear if anybody was injured in the collision.

The newspaper reports a vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be registered or leased to Rice.

While Rice's involvement in the crash is not known at this time, the Dallas Morning News reports that officers are searching for Rice as they conduct their investigation.

