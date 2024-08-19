Residents at Lawrence senior apartment evacuated following Monday fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some residents at the Brandon Woods senior living complex in Lawrence were evacuated Monday after a fire broke out in one of the buildings.

Lawrence/Douglas County Fire/Medical responded to the complex Monday afternoon near Bob Billings Parkway and Inverness Drive.

Video shared by first responders showed flames shooting up from one of the buildings.

No injuries were reported to the residents of the building.

First responders were working to evacuate residents by Lawrence Transit to the nearby Bella Sera Condominiums.

Traffic was being blocked in the area to allow first responders to put out the fire and evacuate any additional residents.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

