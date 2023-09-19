Residents from 5 units displaced in Overland Park apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents from five units were displaced after an early morning apartment fire in Overland Park.

Emergency crews were called to the Whispering Hills Apartments in the 9100 block of W. 124th Street shortly after 4 a.m.

Smoke and fire were showing from a second-story balcony of a two-story apartment building.

Overland Park Fire Department

Fire spread to the attic and interior of the unit. Fire damage was contained to two apartments, however three other units suffered smoke and water damage.

The buildings attic also sustained moderate fire damage.

Overland Park Fire Department

Residents from five apartments have been displaced.

It took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

