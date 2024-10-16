Reward up to $5,000 available for information about gun burglary Monday in Kansas City, Missouri

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to arrests and conviction of the thieves who stole firearms from a U-Haul at a Kansas City-area hotel.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering the money.

The foundation is a trade association for the firearms industry, according to a news release from the ATF.

Employees with Stag Arms and Aero Precision USA from Wyoming were traveling and stayed at a Kansas City hotel.

Thieves broke into their U-Haul and stole 25 firearms, according to the news release.

The crime is believed to have happened after 7:30 p.m. Monday or early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the guns should call the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS.

Tipsters also can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

