Richmond man, 63, killed in Wednesday crash after motorcycle strikes deer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 63-year-old Richmond, Missouri, man died in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 4:30 a.m., the man was operating a Yamaha motorcycle on Missouri Highway 10 west of Rabbit Farm Road in Ray County when the operator struck a deer.

The collision ejected the operator from the motorcycle.

First responders transported the man to Liberty Hospital, where he did not survive his injuries.

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