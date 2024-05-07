Richmond man dies after vehicle overturns Monday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Richmond, Missouri, man was pronounced deceased after a vehicle overturned Monday evening.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. Monday, 26-year-old Jason Pettiecord was driving a 2000 Dodge Neon on Missouri Route T in Richmond Township, per MSHP.

South of W. 88th Street, the Dodge drove off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle then overturned.

MSHP responded to the scene and pronounced Pettiecord deceased around 7:40 p.m.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

