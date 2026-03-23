Richmond, Missouri, man killed in rollover crash in north central Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Richmond, Missouri, man was killed in a rollover crash Friday in north central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

The man, 66, was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on Randall Road, which is located in Jewell County, about five miles south of the city of Randall.

KHP said the man lost control of the pickup and went off the roadway into a field.

The truck then rolled multiple times in the field, coming to rest on its roof in a ditch.

The man died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, per KHP.

—