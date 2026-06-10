Richmond, Missouri, man killed in rollover lawn mower accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Richmond, Missouri, man was killed in a lawn mower accident Tuesday afternoon in Knoxville, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 75-year-old man was mowing on an embankment on private property.

Around 1:30 p.m., the 2025 Bad Boy Maverick HD mower overturned and ejected the man.

He was pronounced dead by the Ray County sheriff.

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