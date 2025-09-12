Richmond, Mo., police officer shoots, kills aggressive dog Friday morning near school bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Richmond, Missouri, police officer shot and killed an aggressive dog Friday morning near a school bus stop after less-lethal options were tried, but failed, to calm the dog.

The incident happened about 6:40 a.m. near Ralph Street in Richmond, which is about an hour northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

A police department Facebook post states officers were sent to check on two aggressive dogs.

One of the dogs had cornered a woman on her porch and charged at one of the officers, according to the Facebook post.

The officer tried less-lethal options, but they had no effect on the dog's aggressive behavior.

Children were waiting for their school bus near where the incident happened.

The officer shot and killed the dog. A second dog ran away and has not been found, according to the Facebook post.

One man was arrested.

"We know incidents like this are upsetting," the police department said in a statement on the Facebook post. "Please know that our officer acted to protect lives—including children in the immediate area and his own—and had exhausted all other options."

An investigation is underway into the officer's decision to shoot the dog.

