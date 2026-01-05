Riverside police investigate Saturday shooting deaths of 3 family members

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Riverside are investigating the shooting death of three family members found dead on Saturday.

A Riverside police spokesperson tells KSHB 41 News that 911 dispatchers received an “open-line” 911 call Saturday from the 4700 block of NW Riverside Drive.

Officers responded to the location and entered the residence after they knocked and didn’t receive a response.

Inside, they located the bodies of an 80-year-old man, a 77-year-old woman and their 55-year-old son.

The police spokesperson said all three appeared to be deceased from gunshot wounds.

Police said they could not release any other information as of Sunday night.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.