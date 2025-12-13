Roeland Park Walmart back open after bomb threat Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Walmart in Roeland Park has reopened after a bomb threat shut down the store Friday.

Just before 4:10 p.m., Roeland Park police were dispatched to the Walmart located at 5150 Roe Boulevard regarding a bomb threat.

Police said a search of the building with bomb dogs from the Shawnee Police Department and Olathe Fire Department found no threat to the public.

Roeland Park police notified the public that the store was back open just after 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information can contact the Roeland Park Police Department at 913-677-3363 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

