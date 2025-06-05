Roeland Park woman charged in fentanyl-related deaths of woman, unborn child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Roeland Park woman was arrested and booked into the Johnson County jail Wednesday afternoon in connection to the deaths of a woman and her unborn child on Christmas Eve Day in 2023.

Earlier this month, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Izabel Reed with 1st-degree murder of the unborn child of Alexandrea Hunter and distribution causing the death of Hunter.

Court documents reveal the pair’s death was caused by fentanyl allegedly provided by Reed.

Reed also faces two additional counts each of distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl in February 2024.

Reed is set to make her first appearance before a judge Thursday afternoon. She remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

