Rural Missouri general store, Boy Scout landmark, destroyed in fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a rural southwest Missouri general store that was a famous landmark for Boy Scouts.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, firefighters from several west-central Missouri fire departments were called to Scott’s Iconium Store in rural Iconium, Missouri, about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City.

The Iconium Fire Protection District reported no injuries to firefighters or civilians, and despite that the building walls and roof remained standing after the fire was extinguished, the interior of the building was destroyed.

The general store, which has played an important role in the area since 1896, grew into a tourist stop for Boy Scouts visiting the nearby H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation (https://www.hoac-bsa.org/bartle).

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.