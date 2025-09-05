Rural Missouri man held on $500K bond after police recover 8 pounds of methamphetamine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rural north-central Missouri man is being held on a $500,000 bond after police recovered more than eight pounds of methamphetamine from his home last week.

On Aug. 27, members of the North Missouri Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for a home belonging to James Hollon at 202 E. Elm St. in Browning, Missouri.

As officers served the search warrant, Hollon and another person were at the home. According to court documents, Hollon twice admitted that everything in the residence belonged to him.

Hollon allegedly directed officers to the locations of the home where he was storing meth.

After completing the search warrant, officers had recovered 3,780 grams, or more than eight pounds, of meth. Officers also recovered glass smoking pipes, a scale and cash.

Court documents reveal Hollon admitted to “giving away” and selling large amounts of meth in exchange for cash.

A day after the warrant was served, Linn County, Missouri, prosecutors charged Hollon with felony drug trafficking and felony keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

