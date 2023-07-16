Saturday crash on Missouri Route 10 injured 8-year-old boy, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 8-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, and a Hardin, Missouri, woman suffered serious injuries in a crash on westbound Missouri Route 10.

Around 4:19 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2017 Ford Escape veered off the right side of Missouri 10 struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 8-year-old passenger and the 65-year-old driver were seriously injured and transported to area hospitals.

MSHP is investigating the crash.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.