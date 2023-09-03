Saturday night shooting on Country Club Plaza leaves one with non-life threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday night on the Country Club Plaza.

One person sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The shooting took place near 4700 Wyandotte Street.

No word on what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.