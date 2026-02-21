Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Saturday wreck closes several roadways in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

A crash Saturday morning closed several roads around the downtown Kansas City, Missouri, loop.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash Saturday morning closed several roads around the downtown Kansas City, Missouri, loop.

Online logs show first responders were called to the wreck around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Walnut Street on the north side of the downtown loop.

As of 9:45 a.m., westbound I-70 remained closed from Grand Boulevard; southbound Interstate 35 was closed at I-70, westbound I-70 was closed past northbound I-35, and the ramp from southbound 9 Highway to westbound I-70 was closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

