SB I-29 to NB US 169 Highway exit ramp will be closed starting Friday night for missing persons investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A missing person case has forced the impending closure of the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 29 to northbound U.S. 169 Highway, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

The ramp will be closed overnight and into Saturday morning while investigators from the police department's Missing Persons Unit look for clues in the case.

No exact time for reopening the ramp was given.

No details were released on the missing person case.

