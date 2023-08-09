Scooter operator struck in race between vehicles at Troost, 77th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scooter operator is in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Two SUVS were racing at high speeds on northbound Troost Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

At 77th Street, one or both of the SUVs crashed into a blue and white Honda Metropolitan scooter that was also driving north on Troost.

Police say the SUVs fled the scene and did not stop after the crash.

The scooter operator was taken to an area hospital and is in "very critical condition," police say.

KCPD is investigating the hit-and-run crash.

