Scottish man arrested in northern Missouri after meeting boy on Xbox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Scottish man in his early 20s is in custody in a northern Missouri jail on charges of felony stalking and harassment of a young boy and his mother in rural Livingston County, Missouri.

According to court documents, the man — identified as Bryan Nevin, of Edinburgh, Scotland — began harassing a young boy through Xbox in December 2024.

Court documents allege Nevin forced the boy to spend specific amounts of time each day playing games and communicating with him under the threat he would distribute previously coerced explicit images of the boy.

The victim’s mom reported the case to police and started to work with investigators in the Chillicothe, Missouri, Police Department, including sharing a group chat from April 2026 in which Nevin made threatening remarks.

In June, Nevin contacted Chillicothe police, wanting to “clear his name.”

At some point between June 18 and July 12, Nevin arrived in the United States. He later told investigators he purchased a ticket on July 4.

By July 12, Nevin found himself in the bushes outside the family’s Chillicothe home, where he gave a note to the boy’s father.

The family quickly contacted police and the local sheriff’s deputy, who found Nevin down the road from the family’s house. Nevin was notified he was trespassing and was told to leave.

Later that day, the victim received TikTok messages from Nevin indicating he was outside the family’s house again.

The next day, on July 13, Nevin voluntarily responded to the Chillicothe Police Department for an interview, during which he admitted to receiving nude images of the victim. He also shared he was upset the victim and his family had cut all ties.

Detectives asked Nevin if he thought flying from Scotland to the victim's home in Chillicothe was stalking, to which Nevin eventually admitted, “Yes, I guess.”

In addition to felony stalking and harassment charges, an investigation into possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material is ongoing.

Nevin was booked into the Caldwell County jail on July 14, where he remains in custody without bond.

He appeared via video in an initial appearance on Tuesday. Nevin plans to apply for a public defender. A bond hearing is set for July 20.

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