Scouting America troop leader charged with production of child obscenity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Scouting America troop leader is facing a charge of production of child obscenity involving multiple minors, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed Monday.

Jonathan Xavier Valdez, 36, of Blue Springs, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, June 13.

Over the course of at least 10 months, Valdez manipulated clothed images of multiple minors to create nude depictions of those children appearing to engage in sexually explicit conduct, according to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the allegations after a witness came forward on Friday, June 12, and reported having seen "obscene images" of minors on Valdez’s smart TV screensaver.

According to the DOJ, FBI investigators searched Valdez's home and found multiple manipulated images and videos depicting at least five minors either nude or engaged in sexually explicit conduct on his TV, cell phone, and other devices.

Authorities said Valdez has been a troop leader with Scouting America for over a year.

Investigators have not determined any alleged offenses regarding hands-on abuse by Valdez at this time, according to authorities.

Valdez had his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

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