Search continues in Miami County for missing man Jordan Yust

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office spent the weekend “actively searching” for missing man Jordan Yust.

In an update posted late Sunday on Facebook, deputies said they have used K-9 teams from Missouri Search and Rescue, all-terrain and utility vehicles, and drone resources from the sheriff’s department in an attempt to locate Yust.

Yust was first reported missing on March 3 when he left his residence in Olathe. Deputies said Yust made “concerning comments about self-harm” at the time he left.

Around 5:40 p.m. on March 3, Yust’s vehicle was located near U.S. Highway 69 near W. 247th Street and Miami County. Deputies conducted a search of the area and did not immediately locate Yust.

Since then, deputies have received several additional reports with descriptions that generally matched Yust, but they have not been able to locate him.

This past weekend’s search was focused in an area north of W. 255th Street between Metcalf Road and Old Kansas City Road in northern Miami County.

Deputies are asking residents in the area to check any surveillance video for any clues that could help in locating Yust.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

