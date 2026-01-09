Search for domestic violence suspect who rammed 2 Shawnee police cars, another car Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee police said Thursday night they are trying to find a domestic violence suspect who rammed two of their patrol cars and another car.

The officers and a private citizen in the third car were not injured.

The incident began about 5:00 p.m. when Shawnee officers were sent to a domestic violence incident in the 11300 block of West 64th Terrace.

The officers tried to pull over the suspect's car, but he rammed two patrol vehicles and hit another driver’s car, according to a Shawnee Police Department news release.

The domestic violence suspect got out of his car and ran away.

No description of the suspect was released.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.