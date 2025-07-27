Search suspended for possible drowning victim Saturday in Indian Creek in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A search for a possible drowning victim in Indian Creek was suspended late Saturday night after crews spent several hours attempting to locate a victim.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said crews were called around 6:45 p.m. Saturday to Indian Creek at W. 103rd Street and State Line Road on a possible drowning.

During the next several hours, crews interviewed a witness, walked the banks of the creek, and launched “swimmers” and an inflatable boat into the water.

The spokesperson said the department used a drone, a human remains detection dog and resources from the Missouri State Highway Patrol during the search.

Crews were unable to locate any victims by 11:55 p.m. and called off operations for the night. A spokesperson said a search would resume Sunday morning.

